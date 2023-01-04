Madalyn Green photo

Madalyn Green.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville’s basketball girls went 1-3 against top competition at the annual Avista Holiday Tournament last week, Dec. 27-29, in Lewiston. GHS post Madalyn Green was named to the all-tournament team, with which organizers recognized her three double-digit scoring performances, which totaled 52 points.

“The tournament is such a great opportunity and it’s so fun just to be there,” she said. “[Against Moscow], we talked. We had good communication. Our defense, we played to the end. We worked our hardest, but we didn’t come out on top. [Against Pendleton], It was pretty fun. We had a lot of post game. They didn’t have a very tall team, so we used the post and it was really fun. Mattie Thacker, of course, had a great game and she had a great game against Clarkston, too. ... She’s so good at defense. She can read the passes and she’s just a great leader to our team.”

