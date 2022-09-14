Last week at Kamiah, the Grangeville volleyball girls didn’t get out to the start they wanted, but picked up their play toward the end, sophomore middle blocker Madalyn Green said.
“We were all having an off game, but we all worked our hardest towards the end,” she said. “We kept working and working, and I knew I had to make an impact, and I had to work my hardest, even if we were down.”
She said the setting by Adri Anderson made a big difference in her play.
“We knew Kamiah is a good team,” she said. “We all knew we had to try our best. The sets by Adri really helped me. She knows me, and she knows where I want them. She knows right where I’ll put them, too.”
She also pointed out the play of freshman Addi Vanderwall.
“She works her hardest, at her setting and her serving,” Green said. “And then Adalei Lefebvre, like always, she’s really good. She hits hard. I’ve always wanted to be as good a hitter as her.”
The height of Green and Lefebvre makes it tougher for many opponents to hit against Grangeville, but last Saturday at Kellogg, the hosts handled the Bulldogs well.
“We did not have a good game, but towards the end, Addi Vanderwall brought us back,” Green said. “We thought we were going to win that one.”
Grangeville hosted Colton after press time Tuesday, and is set to host St. Maries at the end of homecoming week this Saturday, Sept. 17. The varsity plays at 11:30 a.m.
“I don’t know much about Colton,” Green said. “I don’t remember playing them last year, but like always, it’s going to be a tough matchup, and we’ve got to work as hard as we can. St. Maries is a league match. We know they’re good at every sport, volleyball especially, and we’re going to have to put the effort in there - a lot of it.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by Super 8.
