Madalyn Green photo

Madalyn Green.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Last week at Kamiah, the Grangeville volleyball girls didn’t get out to the start they wanted, but picked up their play toward the end, sophomore middle blocker Madalyn Green said.

“We were all having an off game, but we all worked our hardest towards the end,” she said. “We kept working and working, and I knew I had to make an impact, and I had to work my hardest, even if we were down.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments