The Grangeville boys are set to host Orofino on Tuesday, Feb. 11, having picked up a league win at Orofino last week. GHS got 13 points from Aiden Anderson and 10 from Tescher Harris in that win.
“We went into the game with a little heat under us,” Harris told the Free Press. “Coach wanted us to come into that third quarter firing on all pistons and we did. We came in hot.”
Harris touted Anderson and Kyle Frei, and also pointed to post play from Caleb Frei, Dane Lindsley and Jared Lindsley.
Harris credited Kyle Frei with the assist on his reverse layup and pointed out strong efforts by Miles Lefebvre, Tori Ebert and Blake Schoo.
“We felt pretty good that whole day and we were excited for that game,” he said.
The Bulldogs are hard on each other in practice.
“In practice we go five-on-five quite a bit and we go at each other. We make sure we stay together, and we bring ourselves to the level we need to be on to perform.”
Grangeville misfired on too many shots at St. Maries, but Harris likes the Bulldogs’ chances for their next game against the Lumberjacks, which would be during the district tournament if the Bulldogs get past Orofino. “I think we’ve got a good chance we’ll meet up with St. Maries again,” Harris said. “We’ve been working toward beating them, and we came short this last time, but the next one, we’re going to come out on top.”
The GHS boys also have games Feb. 6 at Genesee and at home Feb. 8 against Garden Valley coming up. They also have a road game slated Feb. 13 at CV.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Cloninger’s Marketplace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.