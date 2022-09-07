Cash Harris photo

Cash Harris.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville’s defense had trouble against Cole Valley Christian practically whenever a Chargers runner cut back, but against Bonners Ferry, the Bulldogs fixed that problem. Outside linebacker Cash Harris was a big part of that correction.

“Our team, defensively and offensively, played great,” Harris said. “We worked hard. I don’t know what much more we could have done to win that game. We had Bonners pretty close to quitting. They were beat, and if we would have completed a couple more passes, they would have changed their mindset, I think. We came out and smacked them in the mouth. I don’t think they were ready for it.”

