Grangeville’s defense had trouble against Cole Valley Christian practically whenever a Chargers runner cut back, but against Bonners Ferry, the Bulldogs fixed that problem. Outside linebacker Cash Harris was a big part of that correction.
“Our team, defensively and offensively, played great,” Harris said. “We worked hard. I don’t know what much more we could have done to win that game. We had Bonners pretty close to quitting. They were beat, and if we would have completed a couple more passes, they would have changed their mindset, I think. We came out and smacked them in the mouth. I don’t think they were ready for it.”
The football Bulldogs have often found themselves matched up against bigger athletes from the bigger schools they’ve played regularly in recent years, and they’ve held their own against that with toughness — and also with smarts, which head coach Jeff Adams said Harris showed a couple of times Bonners tried to trick him.
“Our outside linebackers, pretty much have to be there for anything that comes back our way,” Harris said. “It’s a little rough. It’s tough to do the one-on-one tackling, but we got that done. I think we had them pretty pushed up the middle — they didn’t want to go to our sides too much after we did it.”
Harris pointed out efforts by Colin Goeckner and Carl Spencer, as well as Cody Klement, Trid Charlie and David Goicoa.
“Carl is smart and Cody played great — Cody helps me out quite a bit,” Harris said. “And thank God for our corners, especially David Goicoa. He told me before the game he would get it done over there, and he did. I was impressed.”
This Friday night, Sept. 9, Grangeville hosts Weiser.
“It’s a David and Goliath type of thing,” Adams said. “Our guys are just tough. They don’t care about size. Their heart — this football team and my previous football teams — it’s something that this community should come out and see for themselves. Come to the game, watch them play against some humongous kids — and they won’t give an inch. They’re not scared at all. That’s the thing that I’m the most proud of — these kids’ heart is just different than everybody else’s.”
