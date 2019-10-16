When Bulldogs head coach Jeff Adams asked the Grangeville boys what play to call with less than a minute remaining in what was then a tie game last Friday night at St. Maries, quarterback Tescher Harris said: WISCONSIN.
Three yards from the end zone, the senior signalman called his own number — a quarterback keeper — and at the same time endorsed the linemen who would clear the way: Quin Hall at right guard, Jeffrey Hickman at center, Zach Forsmann at left guard (having played most of the game at right tackle) and William Nichols at left tackle.
“The whole line, they were all smiles after they heard that,” Harris said. “I just about got to the end zone when I got hit. I reached the ball out across the line, then tucked it back in. Then I got hit by everyone, got tangled up and fell over in the end zone.”
Harris had checked out with a foot injury earlier in the second half, but was of the mind that he would come back in. Shortly after he returned to the field, GHS called a play-action pass; Harris threw deep to Caleb Barger, who got open behind the coverage down the visitors’ sideline. “The line did great, the receivers did great and Barger had a great game,” Harris said.
Harris said St. Maries has been his favorite team to play throughout his time in high school.
The win, 18-12, put GHS atop the Central Idaho League with Orofino in town for a 7 p.m. kickoff this Friday night, Oct. 18.
“They’re the underdog, but we all know what underdogs can do,” Harris said of Orofino. “So we have to keep our heads.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: State Farm Insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.