The Grangeville girls are excited about their chances this basketball season, which begins Monday, Nov. 18, with a home game at GHS against Cascade.
“We have a lot of younger girls who are pretty athletic who are going to help our team out a lot,” senior Hayden Hill told the Free Press Tuesday, Nov. 12. “I think we’re going to make it to state and win there. Practice is going really well, and Bailey Vanderwall is really standing out to me. She can play every position. She’s a pretty good guard, but she can play post. She’s strong everywhere. In the key, she’s an athletic rebounder and a phenomenal shooter. She’s a good player all-around. ... With Camden and Bailey on varsity as freshmen last year and now they’re sophomores — you know, better — I think we’re looking pretty good.”
Hill pointed out Colby Canaday and Zoe Lutz are strong posts. “They’ve got a lot of height and they’re strong,” she said. “So I think we’re going to be successful with the group we have now, as well.”
Hill — one of many Bulldog basketball players who played volleyball this fall — said the volleyball team was disappointed not to beat Orofino during their district tournament but had fun and considered it a good season.
She said they’ve been quick to get into basketball routine and are excited to play Cascade.
“We haven’t played them in my four years, so it’ll be something new,” she said. “I’m nervous. I think we all are, a little. It’s a home game, so that’s nervewracking, with the crowd. We haven’t performed in front of everyone yet this year. I think we’ll do well.”
