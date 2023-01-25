Ray Holes photo

Ray Holes.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville's Ray Holes missed much of the late part of the football season and much of the early basketball season due to an arm injury, but he is back in the game on the basketball court and is getting closer to having his strength all the way back.

“I’ve missed quite a bit of time because of the arm,” he said. “I missed bunch of football games, bunch of basketball games. ... I went to block a kick and kind of unfortunately got my arm bent and ended up separating this bone in my elbow and I had to go get surgery. I have nine pins and a plate in there, so I was out for quite a while.”

