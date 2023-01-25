Grangeville's Ray Holes missed much of the late part of the football season and much of the early basketball season due to an arm injury, but he is back in the game on the basketball court and is getting closer to having his strength all the way back.
“I’ve missed quite a bit of time because of the arm,” he said. “I missed bunch of football games, bunch of basketball games. ... I went to block a kick and kind of unfortunately got my arm bent and ended up separating this bone in my elbow and I had to go get surgery. I have nine pins and a plate in there, so I was out for quite a while.”
Holes rotates into the game when Carter Mundt comes out, and during the Bulldogs’ recent game against Kellogg, he made a couple of shots that kept the Bulldogs in the game early on. A week earlier at Kellogg, the Bulldogs “were able to get post players points,” Holes said. “We had quite a few points up there getting it inside to Carter and me. This last game we just weren’t able to get it into the post players, so we got stranded on the outside.”
Holes pointed to the play of Mundt, Cody Klement and Sam Lindsley for leadership. “I’m just a supporting player,” he said. “Carter always works super hard and then I come in to just relieve him. Cody is continuously working hard, and he does a good job. Sam scores a lot of points for us and works hard too, so we’ve got a good group of guys.”
Next, GHS hosts St . Maries with the girls at 1 p.m. and the boys at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by P1FCU.
