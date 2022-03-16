Grangeville sophomore Ray Holes ripped an RBI single against Sugar-Salem last Saturday, March 12, and also put in three innings of pitching. The scores of that game and two others during the Bulldogs’ season-opening trip south didn’t go their way, but Holes liked the steps the young team took forward.
“I think it was just a good performance by everybody, especially for a first game or a first weekend of games by a bunch of sophomores,” Holes said. “I was impressed by the whole team’s performance at the plate. I think we hit the ball really well. Dave Goicoa put the bat on the ball quite a bit. Everybody who pitched I think did a fairly good job against really tough lineups. So it was good.”
Goicoa hit a double against New Plymouth, which Holes described as a “deep drive to left field.”
“That was good, and he kind of got us on a roll,” Holes said. “Honestly, I think for not being on the field a whole lot so far, our on-field awareness is pretty good. We didn’t give up a lot of silly runs or anything like that. It was just that the good teams that we faced got the best of us. New Plymouth and Sugar-Salem have a lot of seniors and juniors in their lineup, where we don’t have that. We only have three returning varsity kids. But we did fairly well, and if we match up against those teams later on, I think we have a chance of beating them.”
Next up, Grangeville plays today, March 16, at Lewiston, with the first game of a double-header slated for 2 p.m. at Church Field.
