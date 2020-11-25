The degree to which Grangeville’s offense depended on the offensive line this past fall was reflected in the all-Central Idaho League list, and the recognition from CIL coaches counts for a lot to junior Isaac Dewey as well as Quincey Daniels, Adam Sabota and Jeff Hickman.
“They definitely deserve it,” Dewey told the Free Press. “I think the line really stepped it up this year. This is the first time that we haven’t been hugely undersized in a long time.”
Grangeville faced strong opposition including West Side in the playoffs and McCall during the regular season — as well as the uncertainty of not knowing week-to-week whether their schedule would hold. “We didn’t come out on top [against West Side], but I think that was a hard fought game,” Dewey said. “McCall was all downhill running for both teams. We got in the trenches with St. Maries, and they’re a good physical team. Both of us like that strong running style. So I think that all of those are good games, and our work ethic in practice helped us in those games.”
Several times this season, Dewey, Sabota and Hickman all flattened their opponents on the same play.
“The whole season for us,” Dewey said, “is having big hits on the defensive line and opening up big holes for people to run through.”
Dewey is looking forward to getting the whole team in the weight room this upcoming spring and summer, he said, and he’s looking forward to the seniors GHS will field next fall. Among them will be Caleb Frei, who was named CIL “player of the year” and defensive MVP, who “has an insane work ethic,” Dewey said. There’s no certainty for the future, but look for GHS to be strong again next fall.
This Bulldog of the Week is sponsored by Northwest Insurance Agency.
