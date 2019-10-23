Grangeville’s first-ever state soccer tournament begins at 2 p.m. MT Thursday, Oct. 24, at Vallivue High in Caldwell.
Timberlake’s one key player had demolished Grangeville’s defense during the regular season finale, but Elsa Israelson made sure the district tournament game last Friday, Oct. 18, would not be a repeat.
She defended Timberlake’s key player all over the field, and the Bulldogs advanced to the state tournament with a 2-1 win.
Matchup defense is common to many sports, but coach John Cuffe had been reluctant to commit Israelson — an exchange student from northern Sweden — to a single-minded task.
He said her other skills — particularly her passing and her all-around awareness — have made it considerably tougher for the opposition to defend the Grangeville girls this fall.
But Timberlake — which relied more heavily on one player than other teams GHS has seen and may see again at state — was ripe.
“One girl scored basically all their goals against us, and my role was to mark her all the time,” Israelson said. “If she got the ball, I was going to take it from her and make sure she did not score.”
“Wherever she went, I went,” she said.
Israelson touted the play of all her teammates, who she said have all made her feel welcome in Grangeville, and she “shouted out” one: keeper Talia Brown.
“I think she’s doing an amazing job and I’m really impressed by her,” she said. “I feel goalie is a difficult position to play. ... You have to have bravery to run out toward someone who is running toward you.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: State Farm Insurance.
