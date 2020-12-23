Grangeville hadn’t started third quarters well, but the Bulldogs changed that with hot shooting to start their second half against Kendrick.
“Our coach told us that we always come out slow in the third quarter,” Jared Lindsley said. “It’s a problem in any sport. Our football team had to deal with it, and so does our basketball team. Our goal was to have a good third quarter against Kendrick, and we came out and we just started shooting. We all were making our shots. I think we shot almost 100 percent in that third quarter.”
The key, he said, was “how confident we were and how we were shooting.”
“We weren’t hesitating with our shots,” he said. “We were just getting the ball and shooting it and it was going in. Lots of ball movement and people were just open, and any open shot we were taking. Kendrick was playing really hard help defense, so they were leaving the outside shots really open for a kick-out.”
Lindsley’s favorite of the ones he made was on a look from the corner set up by a pass from Blake Schoo.
”I just caught it and shot it with the guy kind of in my face,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun playing with Blake. He’s quick, and he doesn’t get tired. He moves the ball fast. He passes great, and he’s a really good shooter. Just all around, he’s great.”
Lindsley, Schoo and the Bulldogs have been playing together since third grade. Their season resumes with Orofino and St. Maries and, of course, a Jan. 5 rematch at Prairie.
