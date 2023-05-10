When the starting pistol fired during the boys 100 meter dash last Thursday, May 4, Grangeville’s Gabe Kantner didn’t move - at least at first. But when he went, he went fast: passing some, and closing the last leader’s lead, which had been a step or two, down to a couple hundredths of a second by the end. It made for a personal best 11.67 for Kantner, and it put him in the top 10 sprinters statewide in the 2A classification.
“We watched it on video and I was just sitting in the blocks while everyone was on their first step,” Kantner said. “I’m definitely going to work on that in practice this week.”
Kantner ran the second leg of Grangeville’s medley relay, which clocked first at the area best meet held annually in Lewiston among all the top track and field competitors across North Central Idaho.
“I was watching Tyler Zechmann run the 800 leg, and I was cheering him on while trying to catch my breath,” Kantner said.
The Bulldogs ended up finishing about a second ahead of the quartet out of Logos. “Ayden Arnett made up a lot of ground during that 400, and he’s showing some great things as freshman. He’s going to break some records, I think. ... Ryan Detweiler took fifth in the 2-mile and the mile - those races aren’t easy at all.”
He also pointed to Brian Pierce’s 20-foot long jump.
Next, Grangeville competes Thursday, May 11, in Moscow, where 20-plus Bulldogs may qualify for state competition.
