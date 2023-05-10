Gabe Kantner photo

Gabe Kantner.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

When the starting pistol fired during the boys 100 meter dash last Thursday, May 4, Grangeville’s Gabe Kantner didn’t move - at least at first. But when he went, he went fast: passing some, and closing the last leader’s lead, which had been a step or two, down to a couple hundredths of a second by the end. It made for a personal best 11.67 for Kantner, and it put him in the top 10 sprinters statewide in the 2A classification.

“We watched it on video and I was just sitting in the blocks while everyone was on their first step,” Kantner said. “I’m definitely going to work on that in practice this week.”

(0) comments

