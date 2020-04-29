With spring sports having come to an unexpectedly early end, high school athletes across Idaho are moving on with their lives — with some pursuing work opportunities, some continuing with sports on scholarship, and some heading to college to start a new chapter in their lives.
"The end of baseball came sooner than expected, but I knew it would end someday," GHS senior baseball standout Jack Kennedy told the Free Press. "You can't just sit back and grieve. I wish it hadn't ended on such a sour note. ... It was a great thing to grow up doing, but I'm in a part of life now where it's not my way of living."
He’s heading to University of South Alabama to study meteorology, which he called a life-long obsession.
"They gave me the best scholarship," he said of the school he’ll attend this fall, "and I like the campus — and I like the south. It's about U-of-I-size."
Grangeville’s baseball season ended after one game — a win at Clearwater Valley last month.
Kennedy summed up the season as a positive: "I have a batting average of .500 and I threw a perfect season.”
As was his experience of being part of the GHS varsity.
“Baseball was a good team sport and a good thing to go do after school,” he said. “Lee [Nadiger] and Josh [Ebert] are great coaches. If you want to talk to them, they listen, be it about something in the game or something in life, and they'll do their best to help you through it, no matter what. Baseball players are often the same way. I don’t want to leave anyone out, but you have former players like Tyler Stephens, Trent Hunter, Hunter Schoo, Michael Woods, Chase Adkison — and you have guys like myself and Kyle Frei — who are kind of a baseball family.”
Grangeville’s team may have been headed for the state tournament once again.
“We would have been good this season,” Kennedy said. “In terms of batting, stronger than we were last year, as a team, I would say.”
Kennedy moved to Grangeville when he was 12 and played youth baseball with Stephens, Woods and Hunter. He had played American Legion baseball in summers past, including with the Orofino club.
“I’d say thank you to all the coaches along the way,” he added. “Not just the ones in Grangeville, but all the ones who had brought me up through baseball all the way. And I’d say thank you to all my former teammates who have been there for me, and taught me stuff about baseball, but also about being a good person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.