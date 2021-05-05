Grangeville’s softball squad played St. Maries closely during their first matchup early this season. Last Saturday, the St. Maries girls considerably strengthened their standing in both the Central Idaho League and the district with an 11-1, 12-6 sweep of GHS.
“I don’t think anybody has held them off as well as we did for that first one,” said GHS senior Nevaeh Kent, referring to the mid-April encounter during which the Lumberjacks prevailed 3-0. “We have a good chance in the district this year. They’re taking the top one to state, for sure, and then the second place team has a play-in in Boise. We’ve seen Orofino and beaten them, and we’ve beaten CV/K. We just need to keep our heads in those games.”
A parade of walks during the second game was the main factor in a split with CV/K last week, but Grangeville’s batting — which included three hits by Kent during the first game — proved enough to notch one win. “I just kind of said, OK,” she said of a triple she hit during the first inning. “I hit that ball really far.”
From her position at third base, Kent has seen Bailey Vanderwall make impressive plays at shortstop. “She has really impressed me,” Kent said.
“It’s her first year, and she’s just been diving for balls and making relay throws, and all that stands out.”
Kent also offered high praise for the team’s coaches. “I think we just have to thank our coaching staff this year since we’ve actually been winning,” she said. “I don’t think that’s been a case for like 10 years. We have really good practices, and we’ve had a lot of girls come out and make this the biggest team we’ve had, where we have a full JV and varsity. So that’s a very good thing, and it means we can work a lot more on how we play the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.