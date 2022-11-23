Grangeville quarterback Cody Klement was recognized for his play at that position by the Central Idaho League’s football coaches, who named him to the CIL second team along with recognition for four other Bulldogs last week.
“It’s just because I played a little more than David Goicoa,” Klement said. “He’s a really solid quarterback, too.”
Trid Charley and Colyn Goeckner both received first-team awards.
“I played the opposite linebacker from Trid Charley, and I love playing with that kid,” Klement said. “He teaches me a lot. And Colyn Goeckner, he’s just force inside playing nose tackle. It’s good playing with all these guys. They’re fun to be around and it was a fun season.”
The Bulldogs picked up with basketball practice on Monday, Nov. 21, and will face a tougher Central Idaho League this winter, as Kellogg joins, having topped the 3A Intermountain League last season. Along with Klement, two other football second-teamers - Jaden Legarreta and Carter Mundt - are also both out for basketball.
“We’re mainly working hard,” Klement said. “We’re a pretty small team height-wise, so we’re going to have to really work on getting good opposition and rebounding.”
Grangeville’s season opens Nov. 29 against Kamiah and Dec. 1 at KHS before the Idaho County Shootout on Dec. 2.
“I love playing in the shootout,” Klement said. “The atmosphere, the fans cheering super loud, it’s fun.”
