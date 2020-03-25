The Grangeville basketball girls went to state this year in no small part because of their on-court effort and ability. But if you ask coach Michelle Barger she’ll tell you about the impact of senior Iseyda Lacombe’s leadership. “She barely got to play and was yet so crucial to the success of our team,” Barger said.
Lacombe, for her part, chalked it up to teamwork.
“I have never had a team like the team we had this year,” she told the Free Press in a phone interview March 23. “We truly were like a family, and I think that’s one of the reasons we were so successful. I also think we have some serious talent. A lot of it is younger, and I think there was a really good dynamic between the younger players and us [seniors] as well.”
Two of those younger players — Camden Barger and Bailey Vanderwall — have been called a “dynamic duo,” she said. “They’re incredible players and teammates. They really are selfless and it was really cool to see those younger girls stepping up. Especially since it is such a nerve-wracking thing to play at the state tournament. But honestly, it’s the entire team.”
Lacombe — out for track and field — said what she saw of her spring teammates was strong. “Our jumpers looked pretty good,” she said. “And Emma Edwards is such a good thrower. I’m really sad for her not to be able to throw this season. She really had a bright season ahead of her after making it to state last year. I was planning on having a good season, too. I had been working over the summer — I think all of us had.”
GHS spring sports may or may not resume in April.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: CompuNet, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.