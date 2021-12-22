A 19-point night against Lakeside last week was the highest game total Grangeville senior guard Miles Lefebvre has put up so far this season. Lakeside won, but as a non-league contest, the outcome was of less concern to the Bulldogs than the improvement they’re starting to see.
“I thought we played really well against their man defense,” Lefebvre said. “We came out and we hit some shots, and I think we all played okay. But one of these days, when everyone hits, our shots will be hard to beat. But until then, we’re struggling a little bit. I’m pretty sure this was our best game from three-point range, with, like, 25 percent, which is still not good. But once we start hitting those, our outcomes will be better.”
He pointed to the play of Caleb Frei — “he’s a beast in the paint” — and Carter Mundt. “Frei’s a rebound machine, and so is Mundt. Both of those guys really work hard down inside, and Sam [Lindsley] and Cody [Klement] are both shooters. We haven’t really seen the best from them yet, or from anybody on the team, but we know Sam and Cody can shoot really well.”
GHS was limited inside without Jared Lindsay, who was out with an injury.
“It’ll be nice to have him back for the tournament,” Lefebvre said. “Hopefully he’ll be all ready to go, and when he’s back, he’s a force in the paint as well.”
All the Bulldogs' league games come during the second half of the season, with Orofino in town Jan. 11 and St. Maries here Jan. 15. Grangeville's next action is at the Lewiston Tournament, starting at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at LCSC.
