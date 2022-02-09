Grangeville freshman Adalei Lefebvre has really enjoyed playing with the 2022 seniors and she and the squad have improved in several ways as this season has progressed. If and when the Bulldogs advance to the state tournament at Kuna later this month, they’ll play in a 5A gym, having played in Lewiston's late last year.
Beyond “firsts” like those, the Bulldogs have made strides on-court.
“I think that our team has been working really hard and obviously the seniors have been great in leading us younger classmen,” Lefebvre said.
Grangeville wrapped up its regular season with another win over Orofino, leaving the Bulldogs plenty of practice time before their playoff at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at GHS. They’ve kept working on passing.
Lefebvre had a breakthrough posting up against the Clearwater Valley varsity on Jan. 24. Five GHS underclassmen who play varsity minutes dressed out with the JV squad that night, and Lefebvre ended up scoring 16 points. “We’ve worked a lot on post moves, and for me as a post, it’s helped a lot,” she said. “Jim Church has helped a lot, teaching us new moves. ”
Reflecting on the season as a whole, she thought back to an early-season visit to Kendrick.
“That game that really stands out to me because we were up by a lot,” she said. “Those seniors did a great job in leading us, and then our coach got all us underclassmen in - and it was just really fun because the seniors were so supportive, on the bench, riling it up. It was just a great game.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by Anderson Aeromotive, Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.