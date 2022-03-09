Grangeville’s Miles Lefebvre, the all-Central Idaho League boys basketball guard, is also one of the baseball team’s most versatile players, and figures to see time at shortstop, pitcher and center field when the Bulldogs’ spring season begins this week at New Plymouth.
”We’ve been going outside when we can, but it’s been bad weather, windy and stuff,” Lefebvre said. “So we’ve been in the gym, throwing and in the cage. It’ll be tough to start the season without much practice outside. We have a really young team this year. A bunch of the sophomores look really good. Sam Lindsley is doing really well. And, of course, we have some seniors. Caleb [Frei] and Jared [Lindsley] are playing, and then a lot of the younger players are baseball kids. Cody [Klement], Ray [Holes], are getting after it, and we have a pretty big turnout this year.”
The Bulldogs’ basketball season ended in district tournament play against St. Maries, which went on to place second at the 2A boys state tournament. “They were tough this year,” Lefebvre said. “They’re always tough, but basketball was fun with friends."
Against Orofino earlier in the district tournament, GHS won a close game. “We were up big at the beginning and then they kind of made a comeback,” Lefebvre said. “Sam and I both had big three-pointers that got some momentum going back our way.”
Baseball season opens at 3 p.m. MT Friday, March 11, at New Plymouth, and continues with road games March 12 in Nampa and March 16 in Lewiston.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by Seasons Restaurant.
