Adalei Lefebvre photo

Adalei Lefebvre.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville’s volleyball girls set a high goal from the outset of their fall season, and looked on the verge of reaching it when they took undefeated St. Maries to five games on the first night of district tournament play. St. Maries bounced back to win that match, then avoided a rematch with Grangeville by beating Kellogg on the second night of district play.

“St. Maries, we’ve had a lot of really close games against them and I think we could have beat them,” said Bulldogs sophomore Adalei Lefebvre, who was named to the all-Central Idaho League team last week. “It’s just hard, because there are mistakes, and one mistake could have changed the outcome of that entire tournament. I think we played it well, just playing super scrappy. We had great energy and positivity, which is really important in volleyball.”

