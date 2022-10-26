Grangeville’s volleyball girls set a high goal from the outset of their fall season, and looked on the verge of reaching it when they took undefeated St. Maries to five games on the first night of district tournament play. St. Maries bounced back to win that match, then avoided a rematch with Grangeville by beating Kellogg on the second night of district play.
“St. Maries, we’ve had a lot of really close games against them and I think we could have beat them,” said Bulldogs sophomore Adalei Lefebvre, who was named to the all-Central Idaho League team last week. “It’s just hard, because there are mistakes, and one mistake could have changed the outcome of that entire tournament. I think we played it well, just playing super scrappy. We had great energy and positivity, which is really important in volleyball.”
She pointed to the leadership and play of the team’s older players, most of whom are juniors this fall, as well as fan support.
“They were just really encouraging and cheerful,” she said. “It’s a lot more fun and enjoyable when there’s a bunch of big audience from Grangeville, because when you score a good hit or a good pass, it’s just fun to have them cheering for you.”
Lefebvre said the all-league recognition came as a pleasant surprise to her.
“Honestly, I don’t know why I got picked for that,” she said. “We have a lot of strong players on our team, and I’m glad I was picked. I think I’ve improved throughout the season, and maybe it’s because I’ve improved in my middle play. Whenever me or Mattie Thacker or Caryss Barger get a big hit, we all get super excited for each other, and it’s definitely a good boost for our team. Sydney Roach definitely improved a lot throughout the season, and her passes were super important. Same for Addi Vanderwall’s sets.”
Now the Bulldogs turn their attention to basketball.
“I’m really looking forward to basketball season,” Lefebvre said. “We lost a lot of seniors last year, but we have a lot of the same girls and some upcoming freshmen that I’m excited to play with, too.”
With that season opening Nov. 12, the Bulldogs have a couple more weeks to prepare - and will be aiming to qualify for the state tournament in that sport, too.
