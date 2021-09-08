Grangeville’s football season opener against Moscow last month proved another close game in what has been a competitive early-season series since 2012. The last time GHS opened with a different opponent, it was Bonners Ferry in 2011 — and last Friday, Sept. 3, Bonners was back on the schedule for the first time since that game.
With school back in session in September — but on holiday for Labor Day — the Free Press caught up with senior wide receiver Miles Lefebvre last Thursday, Sept. 2.
“I thought we played really good defense against Moscow,” he said. “They threw for a lot of yards, but I think that didn’t really show how well we played on defense. They were a lot bigger and stronger than we are, but we have a lot of speed, and mental and physical toughness. We can outplay a lot of teams just purely off our toughness and speed.”
Against Bonners Ferry, the Bulldogs’ speed and toughness was hamstrung by a slow start and an excess of penalties.
“We knew we’d have to put up some points to beat Moscow, and we were just one little click away from scoring a lot of points and putting a lot of yards. We’re just one little step away. ... Jared Lindsley made a pretty decent throw — an amazing throw, really, on the run and across his body,” Lefebvre said of his touchdown catch during the opener.
Lefebvre was happy with how well the defense stood up to Moscow at the goal line.
GHS plays at 7 p.m. MT Sept. 10 at Weiser.
