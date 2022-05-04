Grangeville’s baseball boys didn’t get the result they wanted at Clarkston last week, where the hosts overturned a late rally with a comeback of their own. “We actually had a pretty good game,” said Miles Lefebvre, who pitched for GHS and hit a double. “We’re swinging it well. Clarkson, they are a good hitting team, so they tested us in the field for sure. It’s been a bummer because we have lost a couple just by one or two runs these past five or six games. We’ve had a bunch of nailbiters, but it’s been all right.”
Lefebvre was happy with how his curve ball was working. “I was hitting my spots pretty well and it just felt like a good game for me,” he said. “My arm was feeling great. Ray Holes made a good diving play in the outfield. He caught a fly ball that almost dropped in front of him, and Cody Klement made some good plays at short. So Ray and Cody have played really well.”
Playing Clarkston helped GHS tune up at the plate. “The whole team swung the bats pretty well that game,” Lefebvre said. “They had a couple of good pitchers throwing hard, so it was good to play that game.”
The Bulldogs hadn’t seen St. Maries all season before Monday afternoon, when GHS beat the Lumberjacks 6-1 on the strength of pitching by David Goicoa and hits by Lefebvre, Goicoa, Klement, Holes and Jared Lindsley. “Well, it sucks we haven’t seen them yet,” Lefebvre said the morning before that game. “They’re in the same boat we are. We haven’t seen some of our pitchers, and they haven’t seen some of ours.”
The Bulldogs will play two more against St. Maries, weather permitting, May 6, at St. Maries.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by Nelson Family Dentistry.
