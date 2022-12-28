Jaden Legarreta and the Grangeville basketball boys wanted a win at Orofino last Wednesday night, Dec. 21, but that didn’t pan out.
“I thought it was a hard fought game,” Legarreta said. “There were things we could have done different, but I think we played well as a team. Going in to fourth quarter and right there at the end when it was all tied up, I was thinking we’d be able to pull through, but we didn’t.”
The Bulldogs had the ball with about 10 seconds left, but missed their shot at a game-winner. “I think we can pull through with some wins in January as long as our team keeps working hard in practice and we keep working together as a team and just stay focused,” he said. “We’re more focused on our shots, and I think come our next game, we’ll be shooting more and shooting better.”
Legarreta praised the play of Cody Klement and Jack Bransford. “Cody shot the ball really well,” Legarreta said. “He had a big game, and he also was playing really good defense.”
He also pointed to the play of forward Carter Mundt and guard David Goicoa. “Carter was working pretty hard in the paint,” Legarreta said. “He was fighting all night. And then David, even though he didn’t have his best shooting performance, I think he played hard and really ran the floor.”
When they return from holiday break, the Bulldogs are set to host against McCall on Jan. 3 and Moscow on Jan. 4, with varsity contests at 7 p.m. both nights.
