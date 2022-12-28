Jaden Legarreta and the Grangeville basketball boys wanted a win at Orofino last Wednesday night, Dec. 21, but that didn’t pan out.

“I thought it was a hard fought game,” Legarreta said. “There were things we could have done different, but I think we played well as a team. Going in to fourth quarter and right there at the end when it was all tied up, I was thinking we’d be able to pull through, but we didn’t.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments