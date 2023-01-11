Sam Lindsley photo

Sam Lindsley.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville’s basketball boys frequently compete with teams of higher classification, which usually means playing at a height disadvantage, which showed in losses to Moscow and McCall last week. Against the smaller school - both in terms of enrollment and physical size - the Bulldogs showed how big a difference that can make in a win over St. John Bosco.

“We needed that win,” Sam Lindsley said. Turnovers undercut the Bulldogs against McCall. “We’ve struggled with it all year,” Lindsley said. “We’ve been averaging over 20 turnovers a game, which is really our biggest issue right now. If we can halve that, we’re going to make games a lot closer and start winning a lot more games.”

