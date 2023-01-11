Grangeville’s basketball boys frequently compete with teams of higher classification, which usually means playing at a height disadvantage, which showed in losses to Moscow and McCall last week. Against the smaller school - both in terms of enrollment and physical size - the Bulldogs showed how big a difference that can make in a win over St. John Bosco.
“We needed that win,” Sam Lindsley said. Turnovers undercut the Bulldogs against McCall. “We’ve struggled with it all year,” Lindsley said. “We’ve been averaging over 20 turnovers a game, which is really our biggest issue right now. If we can halve that, we’re going to make games a lot closer and start winning a lot more games.”
Against St. John Bosco, Lindsley made a three-pointer on the first play of the game.
“It went inside-out, and I was able to knock that down,” he said, “and that really helped also open up the inside game. ... We were able to get it down to Carter [Mundt] who put up a lot of points in the paint.”
He also pointed out the play of Jaden Legarreta, Cody Klement and David Goicoa. “Jaden has been driving the ball a lot,” Lindsley said. “He did last night a couple times, and he knocked down a couple of threes. Cody had a three there at the end that kind of was the dagger of the game. And then David’s been really solid this year. He didn’t start at the beginning of the year, but he’s earned that spot because he’s really smart with the ball, doesn’t turn it over often, and he’s averaging a lot of assists, too.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by P1FCU.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.