Against Central Idaho League competitors Orofino and St. Maries, the Grangeville basketball boys had their hands full last week.
“We gave up too many high percentage shots from two feet away from the basket,” GHS guard Sam Lindsley said of the St. Maries game. “They ran the floor on us and we just got beat on the fast break the whole game. All their points came from lay-ins. They hit a few mid-range shots, but 90 percent of their shots were from right under the basket.”
At the other end, the Bulldogs made too few shots of their own. Lindsley was the exception, with five three-pointers and two other baskets for a total of 19 points. “We still lost the game, and really the win is what matters,” he said. “If I would have had zero and we would have won the game, I’d be much happier.”
Against Orofino, the Bulldogs rallied from behind to get their first win of the season.
“Caleb Frei always keeps going and always gets us going and keeps us going,” Lindsley said. “He’s always just very encouraging and a good teammate to play with. Near the end of the Orofino game, Miles Lefebvre had a great block on a three-pointer that would have tied the game. We got the ball back, and that play was the dagger that finished it off for us.”
He also talked up posts Carter Mundt and Jared Lindsley, who “just battled the whole game down in the key, getting rebounds. They just really had to fight hard to get their looks and to get the rest of us open looks."
This Bulldog of the Week athlete article was sponsored by P1FCU.
