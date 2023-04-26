Grangeville’s baseball boys played three games against Kellogg last week, and allowed just two runs - a sharp contrast to how a matchup that featured many of the same athletes had gone during football and basketball season. When the teams’ aces went head-to-head last week, Sam Lindsley outmatched Kellogg’s Ripley Luna.
“Football and basketball, everyone knows those twins,” Lindsley said. “They’re really good athletes and really nice. I’ve talked to them a little bit, but that was definitely a good game to win against him and just kind of a confidence booster for sure.”
Grangeville had put up a win over Kellogg earlier in the week so the victory put the Bulldogs securely ahead of Kellogg in the Central Idaho League standings.
“We’ve been starting to hit the ball a lot better,” he said. “That second game was a tough loss, but we still rallied really well at the end there when we were down by one. We’re starting to really look good.”
Lindsley credited teammates for that. “In that no-hit game, there were multiple hits that got saved by Kaycen Sickles,” he said. “Then JT Jackson had a few great plays, Cody Klement had a great play, and David Goicoa has been working hard behind the plate.”
With a fastball in the low-to-mid-80s, Lindsley is one of the classification’s flamethrowers.
“We saw the guy from Nampa Christian who throws mid-80s and the guy against Malad in the low-80s range,” he said.
Coming up, Grangeville will play St. Maries April 27 in Lewiston and April 28 at Orofino.
