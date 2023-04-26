Sam Lindsley photo

Sam Lindsley.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville’s baseball boys played three games against Kellogg last week, and allowed just two runs - a sharp contrast to how a matchup that featured many of the same athletes had gone during football and basketball season. When the teams’ aces went head-to-head last week, Sam Lindsley outmatched Kellogg’s Ripley Luna.

“Football and basketball, everyone knows those twins,” Lindsley said. “They’re really good athletes and really nice. I’ve talked to them a little bit, but that was definitely a good game to win against him and just kind of a confidence booster for sure.”

