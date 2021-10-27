Grangeville’s football team played well on a rainy night against Melba last Friday, Oct. 22.
“Defensively, we had some mistakes and we didn’t play great, but we didn’t give up,” Jared Lindsley said of the Bulldogs’ effort. “We played hard, and that’s all we can do. Melba’s a team that can control a game and make possessions pretty long.”
The Bulldogs’ lone score was a short plunge that followed a run Lindsley made on a roll-out the play before.
“We have a lot of rollout pass plays that we run,” he said. “It’s hard with the weather like that to get throws in and for receivers to keep traction for a route. I just saw that they were pretty well covered and there was nobody in front of me, so I just took off."
Colyn Goeckner punched it in.
“All of the main linemen and our tight ends and even our receivers with downfield blocking do a great job,” he said.
This Friday, the Bulldogs travel to St. Maries. “They’re run-heavy, like us,” Lindsley said. “It’s probably going to be another bad weather game, so there’s maybe more running to do.”
Grangeville’s main team goal this fall is to get into the state playoffs and win the title.
“That’s what we’re still shooting for,” Lindsley said. “We’ve had a tough schedule. We know what we can do against these big schools to give them a run for their money, and now we’re just focused on playing teams our size — and winning.”
Kickoff at St. Maries this Friday night, Oct. 29, is at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.