Players and coaches are proud of the 2019 Bulldogs football season, during which they won yet another Central Idaho League title.
But they didn’t like getting pushed out of the playoffs during the first round.
“They have some pretty athletic kids, and they sure like to hit hard,” junior Dane Lindsley said of Cole Valley, which brought the Bulldogs’ season to an end last Friday night, Nov. 1. “They’re pretty good.”
Lindsley lined up at running back and carried the ball 17 times for 85 yards as Grangeville’s main offensive weapon.
“It started in the locker room,” he said. “Coach Adams told me to run behind my pads and start punishing people. I didn’t want it to be the last game, so I took it to heart and tried.”
Lindsley gained about five yards on almost all of his attempts, but penalties and turnovers shut down Grangeville’s drives.
“There were a couple of runs to the right side when their guys tried to tackle low and I just ran right over them,” he said. “Zach Forsmann, the biggest guy on our line, if he had to move someone, he’d move them. He and William Nichols. That line is one of the best in the state, but we didn’t get it done.”
Lindsley is anticipating a lot more Bulldogs will be in the weight room with next season in mind.
“We’re starting early this year,” he said. “We’ve got kids wanting to train and get in there. On Monday, we had a lot in there trying to get better for next year. Coach was telling us ‘Get in the weight room’ all summer last summer. The people who did, you can tell, because they stand out.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Idaho Forest Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.