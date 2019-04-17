“We had a couple of good meets last week, and the weather was good,” Grangeville senior Paige Lindsley said April 16. “Our 4x1 and 4x2 relays have been really good. We won both at Moscow and coach [Larson] Anderson thinks we have a really good shot at the school record — or just doing well at state.”
The same quartet runs both relays, with soccer standout Naomi Connolley opening and handing off to Zoe Lutz, who hands to Lindsley, who hands to star sprinter JaKaili Norman.
“They’re all great runners,” Lindsley said. “It’s a really strong relay. We all know each other well on handoffs and we just work well together.”
Grangeville’s 4x200 outpaced second place at Moscow by about five seconds and the 4x100 was close at the end.
Norman “is a great closer, really fast,” Lindsley said. “I’m the third leg, so I watched from the end of the stretch. I could tell she had her by a shoulder, so I was just yelling for her.”
Connolley “is a great starter,” Lindsley said. “She always puts us in a great position, and she’s a great person to have at the start.”
Lutz does much the same, “especially in the 4x2, coming around that corner,” Lindsley said.
Individually in the triple jump, Lindsley is aiming to beat her jump from last year and to go to state. She pointed out several other track and field girls who have stood out so far: Baeli Kinsley in the hurdles, and freshmen Macy Smith and Talia Brown “have stepped up” and Noelyn Schriver is “killing it in the throws.”
Next, Grangeville competes April 19 in Kamiah.
