“It was a good game,” Grangeville junior Zoe Lutz said of her season-high 11-point night last Thursday, Jan. 9, at Orofino, where the Bulldogs won their first league game of the season. “We played really well together and it was fun.”
She said the team’s passing was good — which the GHS coaches and players have prided themselves on all season.
“We had a lot of assists to each other and we shared the ball well,” she said.
Grangeville has been working on transition defense in which Lutz can be a defensive playmaker, reading and reacting to effects of pressure that her teammates apply. “I feel like we move well together, and the better we move together, the easier it is to defend,” she said. “That makes it exciting to play defense. ... We all play roles, and my role is to get interceptions. It’s a lot of anticipation.”
Though they lost against Lapwai, Lutz said she was proud of how the team battled to the end.
“It was a good game,” she said. “We played really hard and we played well together. We didn’t make our free throws, which didn’t make it easy at the end. But I feel like we played well and grew from the first time we played them to the second time. We did a lot better. We played better defense and stopped them from getting so many fast breaks. We made more of our shots in the second game than we did in the first.”
Lutz said she has seen all her teammates improve throughout the season.
Grangeville hosts St. Maries Saturday, Jan. 18 and visits St. Maries on Feb. 1. The second of the set with Orofino is Feb. 6 at GHS.
