In light of the blowout scores Grangeville put up last winter against Orofino and St. Maries, and considering the number of returning players from that team, and noting the results against opponents these teams have had in common so far, the outcomes the GHS girls booked last week against their two Central Idaho League foes came as no surprise. Still, these were the most consequential games of the season so far — and Macy Smith had big nights against both teams. “Macy is playing great,” GHS head coach Michelle Barger told the Free Press. “Her confidence in our offense and defense is really showing on the court. What I like the most about Macy is her drive and determination to do well. The area that she is most improved on is her rebounding. She plays a huge role as do all the other girls in the success of our team.”
When asked what they did well against Orofino, Smith pointed to their execution of good man-to-man defense.
“Everyone just worked hard the whole time,” she said. “I thought we played really well as a team.”
At St. Maries, it was more of the same.
“Everyone played together really well,” Smith said. “Everyone contributes every game, and that’s what’s important.”
She scored 15 points against Orofino and 11 at St. Maries, but said there was no one play that really stood out to her in hindsight.
Grangeville’s next home game is Saturday, Jan. 23, against McCall. To be ready for that one, the GHS girls staying focused on team play and defense, Smith said — the same approach that has them in prime playoff position with regular season games coming up Jan. 26 at Orofino and Jan. 30 against St. Maries.
