Grangeville’s Miles Lefebvre scored 20 points on Grangeville’s opening night, Dec. 3, against Prairie.
“My shot was feeling a little off, but I was driving a lot and I had a couple of good finishes,” he told the Free Press, “but it wasn’t a great score for us overall. We’ll definitely get better. We just have to start hitting our shots. It’s going to come down to if we can hit from downtown. If we can’t hit our shots from outside, there might be trouble for us getting inside and scoring.”
The Bulldogs led 19-3 during a fast start, but Prairie’s scoring picked up and Grangeville got bogged down during the second quarter. A key play during the sequence that changed the character of the game was an offensive foul late in the first quarter.
“We had a pretty good score, and then we just let off the gas,” Lefebvre said. “We should have kept going. I think that as soon as we got up, we kind of started, going ‘Oh, we should be good.’ We should have just kept pushing, pushing, pushing.”
Prairie’s Cole Schlader proved a tough cover up and down the court.
“You’ve got to get a hand in his face and just hope that he misses because he’s a good shot. Blake [Schoo] and everyone played a really good defensive game, but he’s just a good player and he’s going to get his points.”
Lefebvre, Caleb Frei and Jared Lindsley all made varsity impacts as sophomores last winter, and they’ll all play big parts alongside seniors Dane Lindsley, Reece Wimer, Blake Schoo and Tori Ebert.
Grangeville will host Lewiston Dec. 10 and Timberline Dec. 14.
