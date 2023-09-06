Grangeville’s opening night came early on Aug. 19 - even earlier than expected - when they took on Timberlake a week before they had planned last month.
The Bulldogs didn’t get the outcome they’d have liked in a loss to a strong team out of a larger classification, but coach Jeff Adams felt he had “the best player on the field” in Carter Mundt, who blocked a punt and carved up the Tigers’ secondary with his pass-catching.
“Even though we didn’t win, it was a really good game,” Mundt said. “We learned a lot. We found out we need to get a little bit better on the line and our tackling has got to get better. That was a really good team, and I think they’re going to go far in the 3As.”
After stranding Timberlake’s offense deep in the Tigers’ own territory, Mundt roared around the right end of the visitors’ punt protection and laid out to knock the kicked ball out of the air.
“I think the start of any season is just a little shaky, but our defense held up,” he said. “Cooper [Poxleitner] got the recovery and almost got it in.”
Due to the Labor Day holiday early deadline, the Free Press caught up with Mundt before the Bulldogs’ Sept. 1 trip to Parma, where they won 51-0 - and where Mundt blocked another punt.
This Friday night, Sept. 8, Grangeville hosts Rogers, Wash., out of Spokane for what may prove their toughest test yet. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by Super 8 Motel.
