Grangeville forward Carter Mundt had a big game against St. John Bosco on the last night of the regular season - and made it three wins in a row for the Bulldogs, who also beat Prairie and Timberline last week.
“We got some wins under our belt, which was really nice and hopefully that’s going to bring up our confidence for this district tournament,” Mundt said. “Hopefully it will push us the step that we need to win some games up there.”
Against St. Jon Bosco, Grangeville had a size advantage.
“That’s one of the only games that we’ve actually had size advantage,” Mundt said. “So that was nice. It was a lot easier to get it down in the paint and a lot easier to get those and one opportunities.”
Mundt pointed to the play of Sam Lindsley as a factor in the Bulldogs’ success.
“Sam’s bringing a lot of excitement and energy,” Mundt said. “Since he missed that first bit of the season, it’s kind of pushed him to want to be the best he can, and it’s really bumping up the team and all of our energy during practice and games. After a game when we win, he’s the most hyped out of all of us.”
Next up for Grangeville is a home game for the district tournament opener against Priest River at 1 p.m. Saturday at GHS.
“We’ve been scouting them,” Mundt said. “Having them here, that’s going to be great. We’re seeing that student section - that’s been elite the last two games. They’ve really helped us bring the energy.”
