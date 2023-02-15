Carter Mundt photo

Carter Mundt.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville forward Carter Mundt had a big game against St. John Bosco on the last night of the regular season - and made it three wins in a row for the Bulldogs, who also beat Prairie and Timberline last week.

“We got some wins under our belt, which was really nice and hopefully that’s going to bring up our confidence for this district tournament,” Mundt said. “Hopefully it will push us the step that we need to win some games up there.”

