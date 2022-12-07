Grangeville’s Carter Mundt scored double-figures against Kamiah and Prairie last week, but he knows no one individual effort is going to make the Bulldogs competitive this season.
“It’s a team sport, and we’re all playing together,” he said. “It’s not one guy out there doing everything. We’ve got to work together more and click like we would like to. I think we have potential, and we just need to dig down and find it. We talked about this last night at practice. We’ve got to start to work harder and practice harder and start to pull our stuff together.”
Mundt was sporting stiches — proof of their on-court effort, and also of some bad injury luck — having run into a teammate as both were chasing a loose ball after a turnover last Friday night at Cottonwood.
“Me or Cody or one of our teammates — I think it was me — we turned over a ball, and me and Cody just hit heads, right in the same spot, same eye, everything. So we both got four stitches.”
Sam Lindsley returned to action, and Ray Holes is practicing, as well, for his return. “Sam, he just got his cast off, and then Ray just needs to get his practices in,” Mundt said. “We’re looking to get our full lineup back in and getting excited for that.”
Mundt held out praise for Klement’s play so far.
“He’s been doing a heck of a job,” he said. “He’s working hard in practice, and he’s really the leader out there on the court. ”
Grangeville’s next boys games are Dec. 10 at Moscow and Dec. 21 at Orofino.
