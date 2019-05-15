Jakaili Norman, anchor of the Grangeville 4x100 and 4x200 relays, is excited for the state meet to be held May 17-18 at Middleton High School.
“I’m more experienced and ready this year,” she said. “Freshman year, it was a good experience, but I definitely did not know what I was doing. Sophomore year, it was a better experience. I knew more of what to do. But now I know — and coach (Larson) Anderson has me ready for it.”
That includes knowing to get enough sleep, stay out of the sun and drink enough water — all things she said she didn’t do as a freshman, and that may have reduced her performance ability.
“I was out watching all the other people participate and thinking it was the coolest thing ever, but I didn’t realize how bad that drained my energy.”
Having placed second last spring to 2019 top seed West Jefferson, they’ve already seen the team to beat.
“Obviously we want to beat them,” she said, “and we want to set the record.”
For more than a year, the GHS quartet has been targeting the school record 4x100 relay time of 50.86 seconds. “Paige (Lindsley), Naomi (Connolley), Zoe (Lutz) and I are prepared,” she said. “We’re a fast relay team. We’re about a second away from that school record. We got a PR at district and our goal is to beat that at state.”
Norman said she’d watch out for highly motivated Ethan Pollan and Noelyn Shriver, who will be dueling alongside surprise qualifier Emma Edwards in the girls discus. “They’ve been going at it all year, and now Noelyn’s goal is to beat her at state,” Norman said.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Anderson Aeromotive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.