Grangeville senior Amber Olson figures the surge in the number of players out for Bulldogs tennis in recent springs has to do with the fun the team has as well as the recruiting efforts team members have made among their friends.
“I think a lot of it is how much the tennis players advertise it because we all really love tennis,” she said, “and I think, also, the coaches make it really fun.”
Her match against a Coeur d’Alene Charter player the morning of March 26 at Lewiston High School didn’t go quite how she wanted, but she also improved her own game a bit.
“She just was really good,” Olson said.
She and others in her class lost an entire season to the precautions schools took against COVID-19, so even though she has been playing tennis four years at the varsity level, Olson said she counts it as her third season.
“I play more strategically now, instead of just trying to hit it back,” she said, “and my serves actually make it in. My freshman year, I played doubles and almost every serve was a complete rainbow and went out. Now I play more aggressively.”
She chalks that up to strength training as well as the time she has put into playing.
Olson pointed out teammate Cole Ruklic as one who has impressed this season, as well as the doubles team of Jordan Click and Mia Rioux. “Jordan and Mia, they’ve been doing great,” she said. “They’re both soccer players, they’re super athletic, and just good at going after it.”
After spring break, Grangeville returns to action at 4 p.m. April 6 at Lewiston.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by Seasons Restaurant.
