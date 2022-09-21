Cooper Poxleitner photo

Cooper Poxleitner.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville’s Cooper Poxleitner scored a 67-yard touchdown catch-and-run last Friday night, Sept. 16. His play bore a strong resemblance to two others that propelled the Bulldogs to victory, as Carter Mundt and Clay Weckman also tore long gains through the Pilgrims’ secondary.

“Our offense really set us up to win,” Poxleitner said. “Our defense has been pretty good this season. Our two corners really locked down, and I’d say we improved our offense a lot.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments