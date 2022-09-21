Grangeville’s Cooper Poxleitner scored a 67-yard touchdown catch-and-run last Friday night, Sept. 16. His play bore a strong resemblance to two others that propelled the Bulldogs to victory, as Carter Mundt and Clay Weckman also tore long gains through the Pilgrims’ secondary.
“Our offense really set us up to win,” Poxleitner said. “Our defense has been pretty good this season. Our two corners really locked down, and I’d say we improved our offense a lot.”
Stepping in at safety for the injured Ray Holes Jr., Jaden Legaretta “did pretty good,” Poxleitner said. “I’d say he did really good for learning the position for just a week.”
Weckman also had a strong defensive game, “and then obviously on the end around run that he broke for 78 yards,” Poxleiter said. “That was a good run, it was blocked well, and we couldn’t have done it without that part.”
Poxleitner’s role on the play was as a diversion, and he ended up with a good view of Weckman wreaking havoc downfield. “I knew he was going to score right when he got through that line, Poxleiter said.
Of Mundt’s long score, he said, “he really fights for yards, and that’s what he did.”
Poxleitner fought through two tackles to score a touchdown.
“Cody [Klement, the quarterback] gave me a good ball,” he said of his score.
Coming up, Grangeville hosts Priest River on Saturday night, Sept. 24, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
“We’ve got to work our hardest, and we’ll see how we do,” Poxleitner said.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by Super 8
