Like many of her teammates, Grangeville’s Kylie Rasmussen has trimmed close to a minute each week from her times at each of the first three races of the Bulldogs’ cross-country season, and that improvement helped her crack the classification’s Top 20 earlier this month — and had her at No. 18 statewide among 2A girls after a strong run at Farragut State Park last Saturday, Sept. 9.

“It’s going really good,” she said. “I wanted to start out around 23-24 and I got that. Since I had already beat all the girls I was running with on my team, I decided to go after the boys. At this point I’m going to try to finish my season this year with a 19:30 — beating the school record. I’d love to do that.”

