Like many of her teammates, Grangeville’s Kylie Rasmussen has trimmed close to a minute each week from her times at each of the first three races of the Bulldogs’ cross-country season, and that improvement helped her crack the classification’s Top 20 earlier this month — and had her at No. 18 statewide among 2A girls after a strong run at Farragut State Park last Saturday, Sept. 9.
“It’s going really good,” she said. “I wanted to start out around 23-24 and I got that. Since I had already beat all the girls I was running with on my team, I decided to go after the boys. At this point I’m going to try to finish my season this year with a 19:30 — beating the school record. I’d love to do that.”
She credited coach Ryan Jaggi for helping her strive for that.
“As a team starting out again last year after I don’t know how many years we didn’t have a team, we did so well,” she said, “and now we’re going even farther.”
She pointed to the efforts of Sydney Roach, who is new to distance running this fall, and Emree Beeson.
“Sydney, she made a challenge for herself during track,” Rasmussen said. “If you see how she’s doing now, she’s doing better than how I started last year. ... And Emree is the one that pushes me the most. She’s right there with me, and we have built off of each other.”
Next, GHS runs Sept. 16 at the LCSC course by Lewiston High School.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by Super 8 Motel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.