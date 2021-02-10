Long ago, Clearwater Valley would have been a league game for Grangeville, as would many of the others who nowadays compete in the 1A classification. The Whitepine League schools aren’t the only ones with fewer students than they used to have. Grangeville has just seven upperclassmen in the boys basketball program this season, and with the competitive spirit between North Central Idaho teams still running as hot as ever, the older Bulldogs have carried the workload. GHS had started the season with those seven on the varsity roster, but against CV last week, younger players came to the fore as 10 Bulldogs scored varsity points.
Those were all the regulars plus freshmen Cody Klement, Sam Lindsley and Carter Mundt, and freshman Jaden Legarreta got into the action. With 13 freshmen on the GHS junior varsity there’s a big wave of Bulldogs coming up in years ahead. The short bench Grangeville had run much of the season has the older players is good condition. “You run so much,” senior Reece Wimer said. “Most nights our guards stay in the whole game and they’ve gotten to where they’re in condition for the whole game. It doesn’t affect them as much as it did early on. We get through games at the beginning of season, and everyone would be like, ‘Man, I’m sore.’ Same thing after practice, but we don’t hear that anymore. We all have games that are closer together or back-to-back and we don’t hear it. So, yeah, we’re getting there.”
Grangeville has one regular season date to go: a home game this Thursday night, Feb. 11, against Kendrick.
