Grangeville sophomore Thomas Reynolds had what looked like a key hit during the bottom of the ninth against St. Maries Monday night in Kamiah.
The score was tied at 4-4, and after fouling away a potential third strike, Reynolds clubbed a leadoff double.
Blake Schoo followed with a flare to right field that was caught, but that was deep enough to move Reynolds to third.
The next two Bulldogs popped up to infielders, St. Maries scored four in the top of the 10th, and that was that.
Reynolds had pitched effectively during five innings of the second game.
“My stuff was on point and I was doing really well, but I think the reason I succeed, most of all, is because of Chase [Adkison, GHS catcher]. He gives me my zones, where I’ve got to go, and if I hit my zones, everything works out. When you throw a curve ball, it drops to where it hits, and there were two batters yesterday where it was his help and his experience that got me where I needed to throw.”
Reynolds said he felt the earlier game — an 11-0 loss — followed from a lack of focus by the Bulldogs.
“The second one, we were more focused and that helped us,” he said. “We need to kick it up a notch and show what potential we’ve got. ... Effortwise, Jack [Kennedy] especially stepped up, along with Blake [Schoo] and Gannon [Garman]. We’re doing better than we started.”
GHS has a league game today, May 1, in Orofino, then a non-league game against Pomeroy Saturday, May 4, then the district tournament at St. Maries.
