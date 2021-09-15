Most of Grangeville’s scoring punch so far this girls soccer season has come from Mia Rioux’s kicks — especially from free kicks.
Coach Suzanne Acton has touted the quality of Rioux’s set pieces, including a corner kick she curled in two weeks ago as well as several place kicks during an 8-1 win over St. Maries last Saturday.
“My coaches have always said I’m really good at taking the long shots from right outside the 18, and that has really boosted my confidence,” she said. “I think we did really good at passing and talking last game. We got enough goals to get our goalie, Talia, out of the goal — and she got a goal herself. Bella Dame and Sienna Wagner both definitely excelled on Saturday. They’re always in the middle with me, and we work really well together, and it’s just really fun.”
Grangeville has made a habit of beating St. Maries in recent years, and qualified for state out of the 3A Intermountain League in 2019 — and came within one win of a trip to state again last fall.
“We’re winning a lot so far, but we still have a lot of things we need to practice in order to be a really tough team and beat really tough teams,” Rioux said. “But I think we can do it. I think every team’s goal is to get to state every year, and that’s our top goal this year. We’re working together better, talking better, passing better — and I think we have a good chance.”
Both GHS soccer teams travel north to play CDA Charter Sept. 18, with kickoffs at 2 p.m.
