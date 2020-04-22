Grangeville tennis senior Makayla Roberts and her girls doubles partner Grace Vangunten had posted a 14-0 season playing together as freshmen and were ready, Roberts told the Free Press, for their last shot at the district title.
“It was going good,” she said of the early practice and performance the team had put up before their season -- like all others in high school sports -- was cancelled last month due to coronavirus concerns. “Lewiston was the only meet we had, but I saw progress with Grace [Vangunten] and I thought this year was going to be our year to do better at districts and go to state.”
“We work really well together and we’ve done excellent,” Roberts said of playing alongside Vangunten. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner. Her backhand is strong and her serving improved a lot this year. My serves are pretty good and we talk really well on the court together. We have really good communication and are really supportive towards each other. We’re always positive and we help each other out. If we see something that needs to be fixed, we tell each other.”
Grangeville and the other Central Idaho League tennis teams always face tough competition from Coeur d’Alene Charter, as players in that area have access to good indoor courts year-round.
“We were hoping to get closer to being district champs,” Roberts said. “Our goal was to beat the girls from Coeur d’Alene Charter — I don’t know specifically which girls we’d have been up against, but they usually have a bunch of good ones. They're the top competition in our league.”
Roberts pointed out strong tennis showings from Cameran Green and Bella Dame, who, along with Roberts, also contributed to the girls basketball team that won the district and played at the state tournament in February.
“I loved working with every single one of my teammates, and we had a really strong bond – in a way I’ve never had with any other team,” she said of that experience.
Of the cancellation of this spring’s sports, Roberts said she had already digested the decision that was made official last week.
“I can see us coming together as a team, as players and coaches, when all this settles down, whether that’s in a couple months or not,” she said.
