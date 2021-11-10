Each autumn, many high school football seniors across Idaho and across the United States end up having something in common: The last game most of these student-athletes play ends with a loss. Among playoff teams, a very small fraction — in 2A Idaho, an 12th — end their season the only other way.
The Grangeville boys held nothing back last Saturday, Nov. 6, but West Side had too much more.
“We fought hard in every game,” senior Rusty Robie told the Free Press. “We didn’t have a really beautiful record, but we gave it our best shot. We had a pretty good defensive game, but they knew how to pick apart our defense. They were the more disciplined team, in my opinion, and they just got it done.”
Robie praised his teammates.
“I really want to give a big shout out to Caleb Frei, because he’s been giving it his all year, and West Side, even though we weren’t doing very well, he still fought for every yard that he could. He just never gave up. And Jared Lindsley, he was playing good. He took a break on defense so he could make sure that he could get it done for us on offense, and we all just tried our hardest. Quincy Daniels, he’s our left guard. He’s been putting his heart in it all year, and he gave it all until the last second. As a team, I think our standout moment was honestly against West Side, even though we lost. I think that was the game that we put our all into it.”
