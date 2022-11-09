Cutter Robinson photo

Cutter Robinson.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville’s Cutter Robinson has been setting records in the Bulldogs’ weight room - and winning powerlifting competitions outside it.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I always wanted to be strong,” he said. “That was always one of my main things in life. I always wanted to be an athlete and an artist. Then one day I was working out at the gym here. I was starting to get pretty strong, but I didn’t know what to do with it, and I saw a flyer for a powerlifting competition. That was with my grandpa [Wayne Robinson]. He used to go to the gym with me. I took that flyer and I was like, ‘Hey, Grandpa, I think I’m going to win this powerlifting competition. And I did. I trained for it. That first one didn’t go very well - I bombed out on squats. A lot of people I know, when they go to their first couple of competitions, when something happens to them like that, they’ll just quit. ... It lit a fire for me. I was like, you know what? I’m going to come back with a chip on my shoulder and I’m going to show these guys what’s up. So I did.”

