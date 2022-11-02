Grangeville freshman AJ Rose knew he could finish fast last Saturday, Oct. 29, when he had to catch a competitor during the last mile.
“I felt like I had a boost,” he said. “I was passing another guy, and then I saw that guy in front of him and I knew that was 20th place,” he said. “I had to get in front of him to get a medal. I hauled my butt off and I made it, just barely, zero-point-five of a second. I knew that was the one I’d have to catch, for about a mile. My coach told me.”
Two of his teammates, Ryan Detweiler and Simeon Sanchez, also qualified for state, and he said both ran well.
“Ryan was always a little bit ahead of me this season,” Rose said. “He was running at his PR level, but he just didn’t have the kick this time, and I ended up passing him. I wanted him to follow me and keep on going. Simeon was right behind him, so even though they didn’t quite get up with me, they were close.”
For Rose, it was his first significant athletics medal. He said knowing the course from having run it earlier in the season helped him a lot.
“That was definitely a big advantage,” he said. “Knowing where to speed up, knowing where people are going to slow down is a big one. Where I actually got the boost was at the top of the hill, before anybody else started going fast. I used that downhill instead of keeping the same pace.”
Rose said he got into cross-country because of his friend, Ayden Arnett, who also took cross-country this fall.
“He’s mainly a track person, but he’s known about cross-country for a while,” Rose said. “When he told me about it, that was the first time I heard about it.”
