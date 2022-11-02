AJ Rose photo

AJ Rose.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville freshman AJ Rose knew he could finish fast last Saturday, Oct. 29, when he had to catch a competitor during the last mile.

“I felt like I had a boost,” he said. “I was passing another guy, and then I saw that guy in front of him and I knew that was 20th place,” he said. “I had to get in front of him to get a medal. I hauled my butt off and I made it, just barely, zero-point-five of a second. I knew that was the one I’d have to catch, for about a mile. My coach told me.”

