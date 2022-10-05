Timberlake brought the Intermountain League’s best record to Grangeville Wednesday, Sept. 28, and jumped out to an early lead. The Bulldogs tied it on a score by Logan Weber about seven minutes later, and played the visitors within 3-2 at halftime.
Timberlake extended its lead after halftime, scoring four more goals, one of which Grangeville answered, trimming the lead to 4-3 with 34 minutes left in the game.
“Just putting up those three goals against that team — that was really encouraging,” Cole Ruklic said. “I was really proud of the set play that I had with Jack [Bransford], where I sent it from the half line and hit him on top of the 18 to score a header goal. That was pretty — probably my favorite goal I’ve ever assisted with.”
Ruklic said he has been playing with Bransford “since before I can remember.” “We just kind of click,” he said. “We know where each other are going to go.”
It wasn’t the outcome the Bulldogs wanted, but with cleaner play late in the second half, GHS might have had a chance to tie or win.
“If we don’t foul in the box, we don’t give up two PK goals, and then we’re within striking distance of that team,” Ruklic said. “We’ve made leaps and bounds improvement. The whole team has. ”
GHS has games coming up against Orofino and Priest River, with playoff implications riding on the Priest River outcome. With a win, the Bulldogs might avoid a rematch against the top regular season team, and if not, they’d place last in the league standings.
