Grangeville senior Owen Ruklic wants to fly helicopters some day. Getting certified to do that is no small task — and it’s expensive to pursue.
“I’ve got to go down to school in Oregon at the Center for the Community College, because I don’t want to pay a ton,” he said. “That’s going to be a two-year program, hopefully, if I get in. If not, then I’ll just do my two years of studies and then move on to pilot school. Once I get that, I think it’s 150 hours of flying, and then I can be a commercial pilot, and there’s a bunch more to it, but that’s the main part. I like how peaceful it is in the air. ... I mean, there are other aircraft, but there’s something very peaceful about it that I value.”
He started out with the tennis team earlier this spring, then left the team for a job, and more recently decided to leave the job for the team. “I’m going to hope I can get to state,” he said. “I have this last couple of weeks to get tuned in and start winning some matches.”
As it stands, his younger brother, Cole, might have him beat. “He has been doing really well,” the older Ruklic said.
For Owen Ruklic, high school sports has been a source of wisdom. “Sports are an avenue to keep you out of bad stuff,” he said. “They help you learn. Like math, I don’t like math personally, but you learn problem solving. You’re not just learning how to do algebra. English, you’re learning how to write better, and you get a larger vocabulary. Sports is like that, except for meeting people. I haven’t done track in a long time, but I still know people at Prairie and Craigmont from having done it. You meet people, you learn new things, and you become more mature.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.