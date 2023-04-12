Grangeville’s Cole Ruklic - the team’s top boys singles player - had a good showing against Orofino and Culdesac last week during a tennis meet that was relocated to Kooskia.
“I won the first two 8-0, won the third one 8-2, and lost the fourth one, 3-6,” he said. “I was pretty happy with the first few games, but I know I could definitely do better against the last guy.”
One of those was an Orofino athlete he played and lost to during the district tournament last season.
“So he went to state,” Ruklic said, “and then the other one was a doubles player who I believe went to state, too. The last two were the stronger competition. To beat that last guy, I would need to get more consistent with my strong shots. I know I can place it where I want to. It’s just being more consistent with it.”
He pointed to improvements his teammates have shown.
“Toby [Stoner] has improved a lot,” Ruklic said. “He’s getting a lot better at boys singles, and Abe [Wilkinson] is always strong. Adrian Ramirez is a first-year, but he’s really fundamentally strong, too. His soccer skills obviously don’t all translate, but his natural athleticism does. And part of it is just putting in all that effort and knowing how much you need to put in to get to where you want to go.”
Grangeville is also scheduled to host a meet with Clearwater Valley on April 13. The Bulldogs’ first league meet of the season is April 15 in Lewiston.
