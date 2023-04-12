Cole Ruklic photo

Cole Ruklic.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville’s Cole Ruklic - the team’s top boys singles player - had a good showing against Orofino and Culdesac last week during a tennis meet that was relocated to Kooskia.

“I won the first two 8-0, won the third one 8-2, and lost the fourth one, 3-6,” he said. “I was pretty happy with the first few games, but I know I could definitely do better against the last guy.”

