The Grangeville boys had high hopes for baseball season this spring, and many of those who figured to be prominent on the high school team now look forward to getting some competitive repetitions — with any luck — starting next month. Look for Blake Schoo and company to make the most of the opportunity.
“After the high school season ended, I was kind of disappointed, but I knew there might be a chance of losing this season,” he told the Free Press. “So I knew I’d have to keep working, so I’ve been hitting in the cage and playing catch with my dad four times a week or so.”
Many of his high school teammates had previously been named Free Press “Bulldogs of the Week,” and Schoo confirmed what many of them have said about their chances.
“I think we had a really good chance to get to the top, to first place,” he said. “All the guys were ready to contribute to the team, and guys like Tori Ebert, Gannon Garman, Reece Wimer, Thomas Reynolds, Dane Lindsley, Caleb Frei...we were all ready to have a good year. A lot of those guys I’ve played with almost my whole career and those guys were going to be pretty good.”
Wimer hadn’t been written up in the paper, but Schoo said Wimer appeared well on his way to a big year.
“Reece has worked a lot – he's a really hard worker and he’s got his batting ability going up,” Schoo said. “His fielding ability, too. Second base, third base, outfield...he was going to contribute. And pitching – he has got his velocity up and I think he would have had a break-out season.”
Had they met their goal, the Bulldogs would have faced strong competition during the state tournament — and Schoo felt they’d have been well-prepared for that.
“Our main goal was to make it to state and hopefully win that, and we worked on a lot of stuff for that,” he said. “We focused on hitting mechanics with Dave Adkison, and Josh Ebert and Lee Nadiger are great coaches, too. They’d been working with us on pitching, fielding, and everything, really.”
If tentative American Legion baseball tournament dates of June 12-14 in Boise hold true, the games those days will be the first for area athletes since March 10. The Legion team may include players from across the Free Press coverage area, and their first practice is penciled for June 1 at GHS.
